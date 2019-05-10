Shannon Sharpe isn’t sure if OBJ is willing to make sacrifices to turn the Browns into the ‘new Patriots’
Video Details
Odell Beckham Jr. recently clarified his comments about wanting to turn the Cleveland Browns into the new version of the New England Patriots, and Shannon Sharpe still isn't sure if OBJ is prepared to make the necessary sacrifices to turn his Browns into the Patriots.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618