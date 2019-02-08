Skip Bayless strongly believes LeBron’s NBA All-Star Draft picks was a form of recruitment
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses LeBron James' selections in the first ever televised NBA All-Star Game Draft. Hear why Skip says LeBron''s picks were a way of 'publicly begging' stars to come play with him with the Los Angeles Lakers.
