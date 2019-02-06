Shannon Sharpe reevaluates his original percentage on the Lakers attaining Anthony Davis
Shannon Sharpe explains why he reevaluates his original percentage to low 20% from 51% regarding the Los Angeles Lakers attaining Anthony Davis. Hear why Shannon thinks the New Orleans Pelicans are trying to make it so unreasonable that the Lakers walk away.
