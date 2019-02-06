‘This is appalling:’ Shannon Sharpe weighs in on no defensive players receiving SB LIII MVP votes
After a defensive slugfest in Super Bowl LIII, no New England Patriots defensive player received a vote for Super Bowl MVP. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks that the voting was appalling.
