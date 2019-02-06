’Nobody showed up’: Shannon Sharpe responds to the Lakers’ 136-94 blowout loss against the Pacers
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe firmly believes nobody in the Los Angeles Lakers organization came with a 'winning attitude' last night against the Indiana Pacers. Hear why Shannon believes swirling trade rumors played a significant role on their performance.
