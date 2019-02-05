‘This is not a great look’: Shannon Sharpe responds to Carson Wentz’s comments on the Eagles report
Shannon Sharpe shares his opinion on Carson Wentz's response to the report about the Philadelphia Eagles. Hear why Shannon doesn’t think Wentz made the right move by responding to the report about being "selfish."
