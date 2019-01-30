Baker Mayfield insists there are no lingering issues with former Browns head coach Hue Jackson
Video Details
Baker Mayfield joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield explains why there's no issue with Hue Jackson after the coach was fired by the Browns, and he evaluates his first season in the NFL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618