Skip Bayless: LeBron doesn’t have Tom Brady’s ‘competitiveness, clutch intangibles and leadership’
Video Details
Skip Bayless responds to Tom Brady being asked about comparisons between himself and LeBron James during interviews at the Super Bowl. Hear why Skip thinks LeBron is nowhere near Brady's greatness.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618