‘It’s an unfortunate situation’: Matt Barnes weighs in on Luke Walton’s future with the Lakers
Video Details
Matt Barnes joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the Los Angeles Lakers on today's show. Hear why he likes Luke Walton as a head coach, but believes he's in a tough situation with the Lakers.
