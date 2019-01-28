Skip Bayless thinks there’s a 75% chance the Lakers will get Anthony Davis
Video Details
Skip Bayless reacts to reports that Anthony Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Hear why Skip thinks the Los Angeles Lakers are the clear frontrunner in trading for AD before the trade deadline.
