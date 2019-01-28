Skip Bayless: ‘The worst blown call in the history of sports just somehow got worse’
Skip Bayless gives his take on the report of growing concern that the four referees in the NFC Championship Game have Southern California ties. This follows the controversial no-call costing the New Orleans Saints a Super Bowl appearance.
