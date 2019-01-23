Skip Bayless on Cole Beasley: ‘I believe he’s underrated and underutilized’
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear him respond to Cole Beasley's comments about the Cowboys' front office pushing targets to particular wide receivers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618