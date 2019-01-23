Skip Bayless explains why non-calls need to be reviewable in the NFL
Video Details
In wake of the missed pass interference call on the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints, Skip Bayless explains why the league needs to video review.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618