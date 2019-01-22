Can LeBron and Rajon Rondo fix the Lakers? Chris Broussard weighs in
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the NBA on today's show. Hear why he thinks LeBron James and Rajon Rondo can save the Los Angeles Lakers.
