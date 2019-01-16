Skip Bayless on Patriots vs. Chiefs: ‘Andy Reid owns Bill Belichick’
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharp look at some of the numbers, which point to Andy Reid having a decided advantage over Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots while coaching the Kansas City Chiefs.
