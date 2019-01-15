Shannon Sharpe on the Chiefs: There’s zero chance you beat the Patriots if you take away nothing
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe has a message for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their AFC Championship matchup with the Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Hear why he believes they need to focus on eliminating something from the Patriots offense.
