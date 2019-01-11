Shannon Sharpe’s Chargers vs Patriots pick goes beyond Tom Brady and Philip Rivers
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe tells you who will win as the Anthony Lynn led Los Angeles Chargers head across the county to face Bill Belichick's New England Patriots in the second round of the NFL playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618