Skip Bayless explains his disappointment over the Browns’ hiring of Freddie Kitchens
Video Details
On today's show, Skip Bayless discusses Freddie Kitchens being hired as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Hear why Skip thinks this is a 'big mistake' for Baker Mayfield's development, and also defends Gregg Williams.
