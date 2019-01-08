Shannon Sharpe believes Tom Brady tries to inflate the view of his preparation habits
Shannon Sharpe does not understand why New England Patriots QB, Tom Brady, tries to make it seem like he prepares more than any of the other quarterbacks in playoffs; such as Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes.
