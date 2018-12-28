Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe respond to report that Rajon Rondo will have hand surgery
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to reports that Los Angeles Lakers' PG Rajon Rondo will have hand surgery and is expected to miss about a month of action.
