Skip Bayless: The West is more open because the Warriors look like a troubled basketball team
Video Details
Skip Bayless gives his thoughts on how the Golden State Warriors' underwhelming play has contributed to the Western Conference being more open for teams like LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618