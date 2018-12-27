Jim Jackson explains why the Lakers need to be cautious about when LeBron returns from injury
Jim Jackson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on the show today. Hear how he thinks the Los Angeles Lakers should handle LeBron James' injury and when they should allow him to return to game action.
