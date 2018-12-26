Skip Bayless gives his thoughts on LeBron James’ groin injury against the Warriors
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he says it's 'shocking' that LeBron James suffered a groin injury on Christmas Day, despite considering the Los Angeles Lakers' star the most durable athlete.
