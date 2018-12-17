Shannon Sharpe: The Patriots’ main cause of concern should be Tom Brady
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks NFL on today's show. Hear why he thinks the New England Patriots should be very concerned after their Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and also sees Tom Brady being the root of the problem.
