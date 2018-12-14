Shannon Sharpe calls LeBron and the Lakers’ performance ‘pathetic’ in loss to the Rockets
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses the NBA on today's show. Hear why Shannon is not 'overly surprised' that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost 126-111 to the Houston Rockets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618