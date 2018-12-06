Shannon Sharpe busted out the goat mask and LeBron jersey after the King’s big game for the Lakers
Video Details
You know. As one does. 'Don't mind me, Skip!'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618