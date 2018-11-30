Shannon Sharpe: LeBron is battling to get some of these young guys to come along
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks LeBron James on today's show. Shannon thinks LeBron is trying to get his young Los Angeles Lakers teammates to start closing the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618