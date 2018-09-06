Shannon Sharpe ‘shocked’ Steelers teammates ripped Le’Veon Bell
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless talk NFL on today's show. Shannon reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers veteran's Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster calling Le'Veon Bell 'selfish' in contract dispute.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices