Shannon Sharpe says the Eagles shouldn’t be surprised by Nick Foles’ preseason performance
Shannon Sharpe discusses the NFL on today’s show. Shannon says the Eagles shouldn’t be surprised by Nick Foles' preseason performance. Shannon says Philadelphia will be eagerly awaiting the return of Carson Wentz.
