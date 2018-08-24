Skip Bayless believes Baker Mayfield has earned the starting job in Cleveland
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the NFL on today’s show. Skip believes Baker Mayfield has earned the starting job in Cleveland. Shannon says Baker has done nothing to unseat Tyrod Taylor.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices