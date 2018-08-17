Greg Jennings shares his Baker Mayfield expectations for Browns vs. Bills
Video Details
Greg Jennings discusses with Rob Parker and Jason McIntyre on Undisputed how Baker Mayfield may perform tonight against the Buffalo Bills.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices