- And as Hue Jackson said, he likes fiery. He says, I wonder what took him so long. That's what I wondered, too, Skip.

You know, look. Training camp is hard. It's hot. It's long. And normally, the quarterbacks is off limits. But Greg Williams is telling his guys, get the quarterback.

Now, maybe they got a little close and they brushed into Baker Mayfield. All that's a part of it. But Greg Williams, I can assure you, is telling his guys, get home.

- Mm-hmm. I loved hearing this, because Todd Haley and Greg Williams are two big reasons I think the Browns are going to be the surprise team of the NFL this year. These are two powerful personalities. You know who they are. They're two bull elephants. And I'm sure they've clashed more than we know, maybe behind the scenes, already.

But I cannot wait for tonight's "Hard Knocks." Because this team has a lot of undercurrent issues going on. The Antonio Callaway-- did Hue really make him play in the game for all the game just to punish him? I find that hard to believe.

- I'm surprised And knowing Hue the way I know Hue, he's another fiery guy--

- He is.

- --who's a bull elephant. I'm surprised he didn't say, both of you, shut the bleep up and listen. Let's go on to the next play. Because that's the way Hue is.

But Skip, Greg is trying to get these guys ready to play defense. And he's going to play hard. You know how he was in New Orleans. Everywhere he's been, they play defense. When he went to Buffalo, when he was at Tennessee-- he was the D coordinator at the Tennessee Titans when they went to the Super Bowl. They'll be ready to play.

- Yep. And when we had Baker on the show not long ago, I talked to him off-camera about Greg Williams, and he said, he's crazy, like in a good way. But he just-- every practice is so good for Baker Mayfield, because he's seeing every blitz ever invented. It's getting thrown at him.

SHANNON SHARPE: You better believe.

- The kitchen sink getting thrown at him every practice. And it's only just speeding his growth as n NFL quarterback.

- I totally agree with you, Skip. Because he's seeing things that's-- a lot is really unconventional. There's not a front that he's not going to see. There's not been a coverage. And you're like, he shouldn't be able to do that. And it's unsound. And in the game, you might not see it. But at least you'll be prepared for it just in case you do see it.