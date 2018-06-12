LaVar Ball on LeBron: ‘He’s got to win a couple more championships’ to be considered better than Jordan
LaVar and LiAngelo Ball join Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor in studio to discuss the recent reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to land LeBron James in free agency. Hear why LaVar is confident LeBron will join Lonzo in LA.
