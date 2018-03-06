Shannon Sharpe reacts to Larry Nance Jr’s career night in Cavaliers win
Video Details
In his discussion with Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor, Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-90 win over Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons. LeBron James scored 31 pts, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and Larry Nance Jr had a career night scoring 22 points and 15 rebounds in the Cavaliers bounce-back game.
More Undisputed Videos
Shannon Sharpe says Damian Lillard is a ‘superstar’ after dropping 39-pts on Lonzo and the Lakers
15 mins ago
Shannon Sharpe: ‘Very surprised’ Kirk Cousins reportedly won’t sign with Denver
1 hr ago
Shannon Sharpe shares why he’s excited for the kickoff of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
2 hours ago
Skip Bayless weighs in on Lonzo and the Lakers late collapse against Portland
2 hours ago
Chris Broussard details what he needs to see from LeBron’s Cavs moving forward
2 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Larry Nance Jr's career night in Cavaliers win
5 hours ago