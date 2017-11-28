Show Transcript Hide Transcript

SKIP BAYLESS: I have had many, many TV battles with my man, T-Sizzle, but I respect the heck out of his game. And he is still playing at a very high level, which is why I find in a weaker AFC-- you're always saying the AFC is so weak-- it's New England and Pittsburgh, and maybe the Chargers are rising. But the biggest threat, the Kryptonite to both the Steelers and the, Patriots, is this bunch right here.

- Yeah.

SKIP BAYLESS: And they are second in the NFL in points allowed because they are first in takeaways, and they are first in interceptions--

[LAUGHTER]

SKIP BAYLESS: --and they lead the NFL in turnover differential, which is always a key--

- Yeah.

SKIP BAYLESS: --indicator of how good you are.

- Right.

SKIP BAYLESS: They're really good on defense. I'm not a Flacco fan. I call him Joe Flacco. And I can't believe he has the highest cap hit in the National Football League this year. But I cannot argue against his postseason record. He's awful in the regular season, because he's now 30th in QBR. Look who's-- he's ahead of only Trubisky, and DeShone Kizer, and Hoyer, and CJ Beathard. Really, that's it. And Joe Flacco. He's right in there with those guys because that's who he is.

- Yeah.

SKIP BAYLESS: And their offense is 31st in-- overall in yards. OK. 31st. And yet, Joe Flacco, in the postseason, is 10 in five, with 25 touchdown passes to only 10 interceptions in the postseason. Again a lot of that had to do with Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, and those are the good old days. But he is capable of good-- do you think he's afraid to go to Foxborough?

- No.

SKIP BAYLESS: I don't think so.