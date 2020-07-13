Colin Cowherd: Lakers are not a championship without Rajon Rondo
Video Details
It was recently announced that Rajon Rondo will miss the remainder of the NBA season with an injury. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the injury means the Los Angeles Lakers will not win this year's NBA title.
