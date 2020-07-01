Colin Cowherd: LeBron wouldn’t have saved the Knicks’ brand in 2010 – there was no brand to save

LeBron James was reportedly seriously considering the New York Knicks during his free agency in 2010 until a 'disaster' of a meeting. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the notion that LeBron could have saved the Knicks' brand is wrong because the team hasn't had a brand since long before 2010.

