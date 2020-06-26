Jamal Crawford: You can’t hold anything against the players that choose to sit out the NBA restart
Jamal Crawford joins Colin Cowherd on today's show to discuss the NBA return in Orlando. Hear Jamal's thoughts on players deciding to sit out.
