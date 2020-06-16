Colin Cowherd defends MLB commissioner Rob Manfred amid labor dispute
Video Details
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said yesterday that he now isn't sure that the MLB will resume play this season. Hear Colin Cowherd defend Manfred and explain why he thinks we will still see baseball played this year.
