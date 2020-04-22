Colin Cowherd: The 49ers don’t like Jimmy Garoppolo’s judgment
San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch recently verified the rumors that they were considering trading Jimmy Garoppolo for Tom Brady. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this means the team may not like Garoppolo's judgment.
