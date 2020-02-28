Colin Cowherd: ‘Dwayne Haskins isn’t going to change the future of Washington… But Tua could’
Video Details
The Washington Redskins hold the 2nd overall pick in this year's draft. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the team should seriously consider drafting Tua Tagovailoa and moving on from Dwayne Haskins.
