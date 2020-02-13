Colin Cowherd: Joe Burrow had a ‘perfect storm’ at LSU — Tua Tagovailoa is the better prospect
- AFC
- AFC North
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- FBS (I-A)
- Joe Burrow
- LSU Tigers
- NFC
- NFC North
- SEC
- The Herd
- Tua Tagovailoa
-
Colin Cowherd compares LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. Hear why Colin thinks Tua is a better prospect and believes Joe Burrow benefited from a perfect storm of coaching, offensive line, and wide receiver play during his time at LSU.
