Colin Cowherd: Joe Burrow had a ‘perfect storm’ at LSU — Tua Tagovailoa is the better prospect

Video Details

Colin Cowherd compares LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. Hear why Colin thinks Tua is a better prospect and believes Joe Burrow benefited from a perfect storm of coaching, offensive line, and wide receiver play during his time at LSU.

More Videos »