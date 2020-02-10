Colin Cowherd: Marcus Morris acquisition makes Clippers team to beat in the West — not Lakers
Video Details
The Los Angeles Clippers acquired Marcus Morris from the New York Knicks during last week's NBA Trade Deadline. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that adding Morris to the Clippers makes them the favorite in the Western Conference and not the Los Angeles Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.