Colin Cowherd: Jerry Jones needs to hire an ‘outsider’ as the next Cowboys HC
With the Dallas Cowboys' decision to move on from HC Jason Garrett, Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks the team's next HC needs to come from outside the team's inner circle.
