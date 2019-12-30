Colin Cowherd: The 49ers showed that they deserve the No. 1 seed in the NFC with win against Seahawks
Video Details
With a win against the Seattle Seahawks last night on Sunday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West and the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that they truly deserve the top seed in the NFC.
