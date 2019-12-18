Colin Cowherd makes a case for Russell Wilson winning NFL MVP over Lamar Jackson
Colin Cowherd argues that Russell Wilson is more valuable to his team than Lamar Jackson and for that reason, he should win the NFL MVP this season.
