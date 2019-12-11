Colin Cowherd has some advice for Lamar Jackson: ‘Learn to slide’
Video Details
In recent weeks, some NFL teams have been adjusting their strategies to stopping Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have taken notice. Hear why Colin Cowherd advises Lamar to learn to slide properly and not leave it up to the players to figure out how to stop him on his feet.
