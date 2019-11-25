Colin Cowherd: Sunday’s win on the road against the Eagles was a ‘classic’ Russell Wilson game
Video Details
Russell Wilson was shorthanded AND sacked six times on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles but still pulled out a victory. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the manner in which the Seahawks won was just a 'classic' Russell Wilson game.
