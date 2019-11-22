Colin Cowherd: Texans’ win on TNF showed exactly why Tua Tagovailoa won’t fall in the 2020 NFL Draft
Video Details
While the Indianapolis Colts looked to be the better team on the stat sheet, they ultimately lost to the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks last night showed exactly why Tua Tagovailoa isn't going to fall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
