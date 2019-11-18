Colin Cowherd: The Ravens are the only team that can keep the Patriots out of the Super Bowl
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains how the Baltimore Ravens are, in his opinion, the only team that could win a potential AFC playoff game this year in on the road in Foxborough.
